Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On Tuesday, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals issued a groundbreaking ruling in favor of a transgender student named Ash Whitaker, the ruling upheld the preliminary injunction, issued by a federal district court in September 2016, that has allowed Ash, a High School senior, to use the bathroom that corresponds with his gender identity without fear of discipline or invasive surveillance by school officials. This landmark unanimous decision, by the three-judge panel held that transgender students are protected from discrimination under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Joining me today to talk all about the ruling and what it means for transgender students across the country is Shannon Minter, who is the Legal Director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights and a Board Member of The Transgender Law & Policy Institute.
Earlier today, President Trump wrote on twitter that he will be announcing his decision on whether he will withdraw the United States from the Paris Accord over the next few days, and according to multiple reports this is something he plans on doing which make the US join the ranks of such nations as Syria and Nicaragua in rejecting the historic pact to address climate change. Joining me today to talk all about the importance of Paris Climate Accord to US environmental policy and the impact our withdrawal would have on international policy is Dan Kanninen who is a former White House Liaison to the EPA for the Obama Administration where he played a key role in the efforts to support former President Obama’s Clean Power Plan and in campaigns to oppose the Keystone XL Pipeline.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:24 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|