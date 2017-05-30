Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened, from President Trump completing his first foreign trip to reports that Jared Kushner attempted to set up a back channel of communication with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upholding the nationwide injunction against Trump’s second Muslim ban to Taiwan’s Constitutional Court ruling that laws prohibiting marriage between two people of the same sex violate the nation’s constitutional guarantees of equality. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

Monday, May 29, 2017

Happy Memorial Day from all of us here at The Michelangelo Signorile Show and SiriusXM Progress! 
The Signorile Show will not be LIVE today, but don't worry we are re'airing our broadcast from the CAP Ideas Conference.

Friday, May 26, 2017

Earlier this week, the CBO released its estimates for the AHCA the House Republicans forced through earlier this month, and the numbers are just as bleak as they were for the original version that had failed to get support.  What can we expect to happen to the ACHA now that the CBO score is out there?  Friend of the show, Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan, who has just been elected co-chairman of the Democrats’ Congressional Progressive Caucus***, returns to the show to discuss this and so much more.
As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, we look back at yet another crazy weeks in politics and joining me today to help us wrap up the week is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.  

