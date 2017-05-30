Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened, from President Trump completing his first foreign trip to reports that Jared Kushner attempted to set up a back channel of communication with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upholding the nationwide injunction against Trump’s second Muslim ban to Taiwan’s Constitutional Court ruling that laws prohibiting marriage between two people of the same sex violate the nation’s constitutional guarantees of equality. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
Happy Memorial Day from all of us here at The Michelangelo Signorile Show and SiriusXM Progress!
The Signorile Show will not be LIVE today, but don't worry we are re'airing our broadcast from the CAP Ideas Conference.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:55 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|