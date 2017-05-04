Thursday, May 04, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at The Huffington Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
Last hour, Republicans in the House voted to pass the latest version of Trumpcare by a vote of 217-213. While 20 Republicans joined every single Democrat in voting “no” on the legislation, Speaker Ryan and the White House were able to pressure enough of the so-called moderate Republicans in joining them on this disastrous legislation. Joining me today to talk all about the vote, the bill, and the impact it could have on millions of Americans is Jonathan Cohn, Senior National Correspondent at HuffPost.
