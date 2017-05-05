Friday, May 05, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
In the wake of Donald Trump’s victory in the Presidential Election there has been a surge of political activism all across the country aimed at taking on the Trump agenda. However, one of the things we continuously hear from people is that they don’t know where to go to get the information they need to get involved and make their voice heard. Joining me today to talk all about exactly this and the great effort he is involved with organizing called the Town Hall Project is Nathan Williams, who along with a team of volunteers has created a grassroots effort that empowers constituents across the country to have face-to-face conversations with their elected representatives.
This sure has been another big week in politics what with passing of the Government Spending Bill and the House of Representatives voting on and passing the GOP’s ‘Trumpcare’ Bill. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
