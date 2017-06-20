Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Last Tuesday, Danica Roem made history by becoming the first transgender candidate to win a primary for Virginia’s House of Delegates. She now goes on face 11-term Republican delegate Bob Marshall in the General Election and if she defeats him she would once again make history by becoming the first openly transgender state legislator ever elected and seated. Danica joins me today on the show to talk about her recent victory and what she plans to do for the citizens of District 13 if elected to office.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from President Trump being hit with three Emoluments Lawsuits and the Supreme Court taking up a blockbuster gerrymandering case. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
