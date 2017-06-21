Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Earlier this month, the Capital Pride parade in Washington DC, was repeatedly interrupted by activist from the group No Justice No Pride to protest the participation of police contingents and certain anti-LGBT corporations in the parade. The group sought to draw attention to the insidious ways corporations and police departments get moral cover for the discrimination and violence they wage against queer people and people of color by participating in pride parades. Joining me today to talk all about the protest and the reasons why we need to get corporate America and police units out of Pride marches is Steven W Thrasher who is writer-at-large for The Guardian US.
So much happening in the world of politics this week, from the Republicans in the Senate secretly plotting behind closed doors to take away health care from millions of Americans to the results of the special election in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District coming in. Helping us to make some sense of it all is Michele Jawando, Vice President of legal progress at the Center for American Progress, joins us today to talk about it all. Be sure to check out THINKING CAP, the podcast she does every Thursday with our friend Igor Volsky!
If you mention the name Lowell Thomas today few Americans will recognize it, but in his day he was as well-known as any American journalist ever has been. Raised in a Colorado gold-rush town, Thomas began his career covering crimes and scandals for local then Chicago newspapers going on to assign himself to report on World War I, returning with an exclusive: the story of “Lawrence of Arabia.” Then in 1930, he began delivering America’s initial radio newscast, making his voice the one that Americans trusted to keep them up to date and informed of world events in turbulent decades; yet despite his colorful life and groundbreaking career Lowell Thomas is not celebrated today in the way that other early broadcasters are. Now, in his new book, The Voice of America: Lowell Thomas and the Invention of 20th Century Journalism NYU professor of Journalism Mitchell Stephens offers the first biography of this largely forgotten but tremendously important journalist, documentary producer, and groundbreaking radio newscaster and he joins me on the show today to talk all about the life, career, and influence of Lowell Thomas on 20th Century journalism.
