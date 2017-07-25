Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Earlier this month, Teen Vogue published "A Guide to Anal Sex" on its website, which informs readers "how to do it the right way". The article has since spawned a conservative backlash that is still continuing weeks later, but controversy has also given rise to an important conversation about the state of sex education in the U.S. Joining me today to talk about the Teen Vogue’s decision to publish the guide, the backlash against it, and the need for sex education is writer, speaker, activist, and Associate Producer for NBC OUT John Paul Brammer who wrote all about the controversy for NBC News.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from Trump’s Voter Suppression Commission having its first public meeting to Paul Manafort being subpoenaed by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:50 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|