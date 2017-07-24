Monday, July 24, 2017
The Michelangelo Signorile Show
On Friday, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) surprised many when he signed two different bills advancing transgender equality into law. While both are bills are positive advancements for the state, Zack Ford at ThinkProgress points out that they coincidentally mirror prominent ways the Trump administration is rolling back transgender rights. Zack returns to the show today to talk all about the two bills Gov. Christie signed and the ongoing threat that Transgender Americans face from the Trump administration.
Each year in the United States, thousands of people who have been convicted of domestic abuse or are subject to an active restraining order seek to illegally purchase a gun, a practice known as “lie and try”, and this usually happens without any consequences for the person attempting to break the law or any notification for their past victims about the attempt. Furthermore, research has shown that more than half of women killed as a result of domestic violence were killed with a gun and that if a domestic-violence abuser has access to a gun, a victim is five times more likely to be killed. Now, Washing State has taken an important step to protect survivors of domestic violence by becoming the first state to require authorities to notify victims when a “lie and try” attempt takes place. Joining me today to talk all about the bill and the importance of keeping guns out of the hands of domestic-violence abusers is Tamaso Johnson the Public Policy Director at the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence (WSCADV), a statewide network of housing, shelter, and advocacy programs serving domestic violence survivors and mobilizing to end domestic violence through advocacy and action for social change.
