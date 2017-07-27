Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at Huff Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at Huff Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
Over the course of the past few years we have seen illiberal populist movements take hold in Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Poland, the Philippines, and now with the election of Donald Trump, the United States as well. But what can we learn from the experiences in these other countries to better help us here in the US resist the rise of authoritarianism? In a new book titled Rules for Resistance: Advice from Around the Globe for the Age of Trump writers from Russia, Turkey, India, Hungary, Chile, China, Canada, Italy, and elsewhere tell Americans what to expect under our own new regime, and give us guidance for living—and for resisting—in the Trump era. The book is edited by David Cole, the National Legal Director of the American Civil Liberties Union and includes advice on being on the watch for the prosecution of political opponents, the use of libel laws to attack critics, the gutting of nonpartisan institutions, and the selective application of the law. David joins me today on the show to talk all about the book and what you can do to join the resistance and have your voice heard.
