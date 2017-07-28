Friday, July 28, 2017
Facing possible deportation by the Trump administration, some 300,000 refugees who have been granted permission to stay in the U.S. under a program supported by presidents on both sides of the aisle are fighting to stay in the country they’ve adopted as their home. This group along with countless other immigrants to the US now live in a state of fear thanks to the policies of the Trump administration. Joining me today to talk all about Trump’s was on immigrants and what we can all do to stand up for this vulnerable population is Gabriel Ortíz who is a staff writer at Daily Kos focusing on immigration, LGBT, Latino issues.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the Republican’s effort to repeal the ACA failing once again in the Senate and the fallout from Anthony Scaramucci’s first week on the job as the new White House Communications Director. Joining me today, as she does every Friday to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
