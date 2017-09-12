Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Since January 20, 2017, in more than 33 states, lawmakers have proposed at least 90 pieces of legislation aimed at restricting access to the ballot box for millions of Americans, while at the same time, the President Trump created a commission on Election Integrity to look into the his own widely debunked claims that millions of people voted illegal in November.  Joining me today to talk all about Trump’s voter fraud commission and the Republican-led assault on the voting rights of young people is attorney Marc Erik Elias who is the chair of Perkins Coie’s Political Law practice, Marc was also general counsel to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

 Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from Betsy DeVos making a speech on campus sexual assault to the Trump administration releasing its brief in the Supreme Court's anti-gay baker case.  Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

Monday, September 11, 2017

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the aftermath of Harvey to Trump’s ‘deal’ with the Democrats.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

As Florida is dealing with the impact of Irma and Texas is attempting to rebuild its coastline after Harvey, communities across the country are being confronted with the effects of climate change and the need to better prepare for the possibility of increased natural disasters in the future.  Joining me today to talk all about the current rebuilding and relief efforts under way, what needs to happen in order for cities and towns to bounce back after disasters, and how communities should be preparing for effects of climate change in the way they build and plan is Carlos Martín is a senior fellow in the Metropolitan Housing and Communities Policy Center at the Urban Institute. 


