Since January 20, 2017, in more than 33 states, lawmakers have proposed at least 90 pieces of legislation aimed at restricting access to the ballot box for millions of Americans, while at the same time, the President Trump created a commission on Election Integrity to look into the his own widely debunked claims that millions of people voted illegal in November. Joining me today to talk all about Trump’s voter fraud commission and the Republican-led assault on the voting rights of young people is attorney Marc Erik Elias who is the chair of Perkins Coie’s Political Law practice, Marc was also general counsel to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from Betsy DeVos making a speech on campus sexual assault to the Trump administration releasing its brief in the Supreme Court's anti-gay baker case. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Tuesday, September 12, 2017
