According to reports, Congressional leaders, including Paul Ryan and Nancy Pelosi, are meeting today to discuss the fate of the beneficiaries of the DACA program, and while it appears that Congress is unsure about the fate of these Dreamers, American voters overwhelmingly agree that DACA recipients should stay here, in the only country they’ve ever known as home. According to brand new polling, 73 percent of American voters—including 68 percent of Trump voters—want a bill with permanent protections for immigrant youth. Joining me today to talk all about the popularity of the DACA program and the danger that Trump’s decision has placed the Dreamers in is Gabe Ortíz who is a staff writer at Daily Kos focusing on immigration, LGBT, Latino issues.
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
