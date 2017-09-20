Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On Monday, it was reported that investigators had obtained a warrant to wiretap former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. The revelation marks a potentially significant development in the ongoing probe into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives and suggests that Special Counsel Robert Muller is laying the groundwork for possible indictments. Joining me today to talk all about the significance of this wiretap and the reports that some of the information gleaned from the surveillance prompted concerns that Manafort had encouraged Russians to help Trump with his campaign is Natasha Bertrand who is a political correspondent at Business Insider where she writes mainly about national security and foreign policy.
In the face of dangerous, divisive rhetoric and policies coming from the President and his administration targeting the LGBTQ community, New York City has taken steps to resist these attacks and stand up for Queer people. Yesterday, New York City’s First Lady Chirlane McCray launched the NYC Unity Project, which is the City’s first-ever, multi-agency strategy to deliver unique services to LGBTQ youth. This project unites 16 city agencies to offer new and enhanced programs and supports, including training and certification for more than 500 physicians, as well as a public awareness campaign centered on LGBTQ youth and their families. It also includes funding for seven new Community Coalitions aimed at reducing alcohol and substance misuse, and furthermore these programs will not just benefit LGBTQ youth, but will be available to all youth and First Lady Chirlane McCray joins me today on the show to talk all about the NYC Unity Project.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:41 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|