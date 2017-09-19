Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Ever since Pres. Trump and his administration have taken power, we have seen a steady assault on the right of LGBTQ people in this country, which is why it is so important for all of us to come together to resist these attempts to roll back the gains made in recent years. One of the organizations that has been on the front line of this fight for many years is PFLAG National, which is the nation’s largest and oldest organization uniting families and allies with LGBTQ people, and early last week they named Jaime M. Grant, Ph. D. as their new Executive Director. Dr. Grant, is a longtime social-justice and LGBTQ activist and advocate, and will now lead PFLAG in their continuing fight for Queer community and their families in the age of Trump and she joins me on the show today to talk all about the work that PFLAG is doing to educate, engage, and empower LGBTQ people, their families and a new generation of allies.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from a federal court ruling against the Trump administration’s latest attempt to punish ‘sanctuary cities’ to the Supreme Court blocking two rulings by a federal district court that would have required Texas to redraw its state and federal congressional districts. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
