Friday, September 22, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Very happy to have old friend of this program and host of “Stand Up w/ Pete Dominick” on SiriusXM Insight 121, Pete Dominick on the show today and this week, he released his 1st comedy album – Pete Dominick Live from Lucky Dog Productions – which you can now buy on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and so many other online formats. Pete joins me to talk about his album, comedy, politics, and much more .
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with trump making his first speech at the UN to Republicans reviving their effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
