Monday, September 25, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from President Trump giving his first address to the UN General Assembly to Republicans renewing their attack on the healthcare of millions of Americans. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
*** For listeners in Milwaukee, John will be having an event for his new book Horsemen of the Trumpocalypse at the Boswell Book Company (2559 N Downer Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211) on Wednesday, September 27 at 7 pm. ***
Very happy to have actor, activist, and recording artist Jussie Smollett who stars as Jamal Lyon on FOX’s Golden Globe-nominated hit show Empire, which returns for its’ fourth season this Wednesday (Sept. 27) at its NEW time at 8 PM on FOX back on the show today. For those of you who may be living under a rock and have not seen Empire, it is a powerful drama all about the Lyons family and their media company, Empire Entertainment, and is set in the glamorous world of hip-hop music. The show features and amazing cast, Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson just to name a few, and Jussie recently received the 2017 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Jamal Lyon. In addition to his work on television and film, Jussie is also an advocate for civil rights and social justice and has been honored by the Black AIDS Institute, the NAACP, and the AFL/CIO for his activism.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 6:45 PM
