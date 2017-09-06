Wednesday, September 06, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Over the weekend, North Korea claimed that the country has developed a nuclear weapon it called a hydrogen bomb, which follows recent intercontinental ballistic missile tests that have sparked international condemnation. In response, The United States is pushing for a global embargo on oil exports to North Korea as the United Nations Security Council debates a new round of sanctions against the North. Joining me today to talk all about the crisis on the Korean peninsula and how the Trump administration is handling it is Ken Gude who is a senior fellow for National Security at The Center For American Progress.
In the wake of the devastation caused by hurricane Harvey the city of Houston has long road to recovery ahead of them and we have already been hearing about some of the incredible stories of courage and resilience coming out of the city and region. Joining me today to talk all about the storm’ impact on America’s fourth largest and the efforts underway to rebuild and what you can all do to help is Former Mayor of Houston Annise Parker who is currently a Fellow at the Doerr Institute for New Leaders at Rice University and the Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for the Houston area nonprofit BakerRipley.
