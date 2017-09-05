Tuesday, September 05, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Earlier today, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced plans to terminate Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (commonly called DACA), the announcement comes after weeks of speculation as to how the President would finally act on the program. Joining me today to talk all about the Attorney Generals announcement, the impact it will have on 800,000 young people who are contributing to this country, and what you can all do to get out there and join the fight to protect the DREAMers is Juan Escalante who is the Digital Campaigns Manager for America’s Voice and America’s Voice Education Fund and beneficiary himself of the DACA program.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from Attorney General Jeff Sessions announcing that the Trump administration will be killing DACA to reports claiming that Sec. Mattis was ‘freezing’ Trump’s Transgender Troops Ban. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:18 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|