Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
For eight years Republicans ran on the promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, but despite the fact that they control all branches of government they are finding it very difficult to undermine one of President Obama’s signature achievements. But that hast stopped President Trump from doing his part to sabotage Obamacare, whether it’s slashing the program’s advertising budget or threatening to cut off some payments that insurers need to cover their costs. Now, according to Jonathan Cohn of HuffPost, he is thinking about using his executive authority to do something that could be even more damaging to the law ― and, arguably, more threatening to people who depend on it for coverage. Jonathan joins me on the show today to talk all about how Trump’s new plan to undermine the ACA by using executive actions that could destabilize markets and undermine pre-existing condition protections and explain why this does not require the consent of Congress.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from Trump using Pence as prop in a tax-payer funded political stunt to the Supreme Court hearing oral arguments in the important gerrymandering case Gill v. Whitford. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:51 PM
