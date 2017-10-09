Monday, October 09, 2017
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from President Trump and Sen. Bob Corker going at each other to the White House making hard-line demands for any ‘Dreamers’ Deal. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
In the new film BPM (Beat Per Minute) filmmaker Robin Campillo tells the story of ACT UP Paris, and how a passionate group of French activists came together to battle for those stricken with HIV/AIDS in the early 90’s. Just as their American counterparts did, the activist of ACT UP Paris took on their own sluggish government agencies and major pharmaceutical companies with bold actions and protests and the film tells the story of that fight from the inside-out, amid the rallies, fierce debates and dance parties. Joining me today to talk all about the film and the history of ACT Up Paris is BPM’s director Robin Campillo and two of the film’s stars Arnaud Valois who plays the role of Nathan and Nahuel Perez Biscayart who plays the role of Sean in the film.
