Back in 2012, at the behest of conservative Governor Sam Brownback, Republican majorities in Kansas set the state’s income tax on a “march to zero” and eliminated taxes on companies whose owners filed their taxes as individuals—a loophole exploited by thousands of businesses that resulted in plummeting revenue to the state’s coffers. Brownback, a former U.S. senator and presidential candidate, hailed the policy as “a real-live experiment” in conservative governance. But in the eyes of all but Brownback and his staunchest supporters, the test failed. Economic growth never materialized, and the state legislature could not summon the political will or overcome legal roadblocks to cut spending to match the lower revenue. With annual deficits in the hundreds of millions, Kansas has been mired in a perpetual budget crisis ever since. Now, it seems that Republicans in Congress are thinking about trying the same thing but on a national scale, and Kansas Republicans say they are worried that Congress and the Trump administration will repeat the mistake they made in enacting budget-busting tax cuts. Joining me today to talk all about the failed Kansas experiment and the danger that it will be repeated is Russell Berman, who is a senior associate editor at The Atlantic.
As more and more information and accusations come out in Harvey Weinstein story, we are learning that not only was Weinstein harassing and assaulting women for decades, but his actions and behavior were an open secret in the world of Hollywood and the media with many people acting to protect the film industry executive from facing the consequences of his actions. Now, according to a new report from Yashar Ali and Lydia Polgreen of HuffPost, we are learning that even top NBC Executives were in on the cover-up and worked to quash the bombshell story. Yashar joins me today to talk all about the Harvey Weinstein story and the months of opposition Reporter Ronan Farrow faced from his home network before ultimately taking the piece to The New Yorker.
Since the Presidential campaign, we have been hearing talk of and seeing reports about the massive online campaign orchestrated by Russia to influence and interfere with our election. From covert propaganda posts on Facebook, which were likely seen by anywhere between 23 to 70 million people, to wannabe YouTube stars working for the Kremlin, Russia’s broad campaign to influence American politics is staggering. Joining me today to talk all about this online Russian operation and its tactics is Senior News Editor at The Daily Beast, Ben Collins, who has been following and writing on this story for months.
