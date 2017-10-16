Monday, October 16, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened, what with President Trump signing an Executive Order to sabotage the ACA and refusing to recertify the Iran nuclear deal. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Back in 2012, members of the radical Russian art collective Pussy Riot smuggled an electric guitar into Moscow’s iconic central cathedral and performed their provocative song “Punk Prayer,” to protest the Orthodox church and its support for Vladimir Putin’s authoritarian regime. After the video of the protest performance went viral, the members of Pussy Riot became the targets of the government, with some of them being arrested and imprisoned. The arrest, trial, and jailing of Pussy Riot made headlines around the world and highlighted the Putin administrations crackdown on any opposition, and now one of Pussy Riot’s founding members Maria “Masha” Alyokhina who was sentenced to two years in prison for her role in the protest has written a memoir called Riot Days all about her experience in the group and years in Russia’s criminal system, and she joins me today on the show to talk all about the book.
