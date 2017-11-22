Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
It’s been a year since Trump was elected President and while this time last year we were in a state of mourning, this year, the Resistance has been standing up to the dangerous rhetoric from the White House and its supporters. And with Election Night 2017’s backlash to Trumpism, what will Thanksgiving dinner look like this year? Join us today for our special pre-Thanksgiving show 'The Resistance Takes Thanksgiving' where we will get together to talk about the victories we have had and what we should be doing to the keep the fight up, and newly elected Virginia Delegate Danica Roem returns to the show to talk all about her historic win!
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:45 PM
