Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The Department of Homeland Security announced that it would cancel a temporary residence program that’s allowed nearly 59,000 Haitians to live and work in the United States. Has Haiti truly recovered from the 2010 earthquake or is this a political move to cut down on immigration? Frank Sharry, founder and executive director of America’s Voice, joins me today to talk all about it and more immigration issues.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, Trump’s judicial picks are getting through, sexual harassment and assault controversies continue to grow, and the Trump administration could derail the ATT and Time Warner deal. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
The Blue Wave that swept elections this fall reached across the country. We’re excited to speak with Oklahoma’s newest state senator, Allison Ikley-Freeman. As a democrat and a lesbian, her victory in a strongly Trump part of the state is being seen as a truly remarkable victory. She joins me today to talk about the race and her plans for the senate.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—Jeff Sessions testified before congress, the Roy Moore scandal intensified, and the GOP tax proposals moved one step closer to passage. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:53 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|