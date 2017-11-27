Monday, November 27, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Sexual assault and harassment allegations have rocked the worlds of entertainment, politics and the media in recent weeks. The movement has made enormous progress to exposing these offenses and treating them seriously. At the same time, partisanship, attempts to discredit the women and Trump’s own record of harassment cloud the discussion. Erin Gloria Ryan of The Daily Beast has written about these scandals and how the issues have been framed in dangerous ways. She joins me on the show today to examine the #MeToo moment.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—Trump is moving to push Haitian refugees back to a country in disarray, the FCC wants to make the internet a corporate affair, and the GOP tax plan could soon pass. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
