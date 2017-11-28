Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Trump’s presidential campaign and first year in office have been full of racist policies and rhetoric. Trump and his supporters wave off accusations of racism, but that is what The Atlantic senior editor Adam Serwer calls their delusion. Adam’s in depth story probes the nationalist underpinnings of Trump and the country as a whole. He joins me today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from chaos at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, to continued concerns about Trump’s judicial nominees, to the latest Supreme Court news. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:58 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|