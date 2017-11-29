Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Former Representative Barney Frank represented Massachusetts for 32 years, making a name for himself as a progressive advocate, an LGBT pioneer and half of the major banking reform bill “Dodd Frank.” A new bill in the senate could change the Dodd-Frank banking regulations. We are pleased to have Barney Frank join me today to weigh in on these issues, Trump’s first year in office, the Consumer Financial Protections Bureau leadership controversy and more.
Alabamans vote to fill the senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions in less than two weeks. The strongly Republican area is now in flux as accusations of sexual harassment and child molestation against Republican candidate Roy Moore have brought national attention to the race. AL State Representative Patricia Todd (D-Birmingham) has been a leader in local and state politics.
So much happening in the world of politics this week, what with Republican pushing their tax bill through and the President going off on twitter again. Helping us to make some sense of it all is Michele Jawando, Vice President of Legal Progress at the Center for American Progress, and don’t forget to check out THINKING CAP, the podcast she does every Thursday with our friend Igor Volsky!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:50 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|