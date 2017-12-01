Friday, December 01, 2017

Flynn is the first person inside President Donald Trump's administration that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has reached, and the fallout from this development is significant. Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA-33) joins me on the show today to give us Congress’ reaction to the historic news.

 Today, former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia's ambassador. He arrived at the courthouse this morning, and now we’re working to unpack what this means for the Russia investigation, Trump’s involvement, indictments and maybe even impeachment. Here to help guide us through this historic moment and the impact of Flynn’s guilty plea is Ken Gude, Senior Fellow for National Security at the Center for American Progress.


This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Michael Flynn pleading guilty and the GOP trying to push through their Tax Scam.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
