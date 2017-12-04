Monday, December 04, 2017
Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore co-authored a study course published in 2011 that puts forth conservative Evangelical thinking on the role of women in society and particularly in politics. Citing the “heresy of feminism,” speakers in the course criticize the women’s Suffrage Movement and say women should not serve in public office. Senior Religion Reporter at ThinkProgress Jack Jenkins and his colleagues examined the course materials in depth. He joins me on the show today to dig into its significance.
On Friday, former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia's ambassador. This weekend, Trump started tweeting up a storm about the FBI being in tatters and about knowing Flyn lied. Meanwhile, the Mueller investigation continues and appears to get closer to Trump. Ian Millhiser of Think Progress has been following the issue closely. He joins me on the show today to talk about the legal ramifications of Flynn’s plea and much more.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened and John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
