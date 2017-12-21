It's the 14th Annual Angel & Gassy Awards!!!!
Michelangelo will be back live on the air after the Holidays on 1/2/18, but don't worry Joe Sudbay will be filling in for him while he is away.
Thursday, December 21, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
