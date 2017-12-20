Wednesday, December 20, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Despite its unpopularity with the public, the Republican tax bill is about to become law. The reforms will leave a lasting impact on Americans’ financial well-being, as well as their health. Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) has been an outspoken critic of the bill’s controversial negotiations. He joins me today to talk about the bill’s ramifications for California and the nation, as well as for congress and the administration.
From pop culture to big cities to small towns, the transgender community has become increasingly visible. Meanwhile, hate crimes and regressive state and federal policies continue to target and harm transgendered people. Associate Professor of Gender & Women’s Studies and Director of the Institute for LGBT Studies at the University of Arizona, Susan Stryker, wrote Transgender History: The Roots of Today’s Revolution. She joins me today to talk about all about the transgender community and activism from the 1960s to today.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 4:08 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|