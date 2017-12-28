skip to main |
Joe Sudbay, a DC-based political consultant with over twenty-five years of experience at both the state and federal level, is sitting in for Michelangelo today and the rest of the week. Joe has served as a Deputy Editor at AMERICAblog and AMERICAblog Gay and in February 2009, he became the first blogger credentialed to attend a presidential news conference and was one of five bloggers to conduct the first-ever sit-down interview with President Obama. In his non-blogging time, Joe works with nonprofit organizations, companies, and campaigns, primarily designing and implementing strategies for dealing with the social networking and online world. He's got some great things planned for the day so be sure to tune in and give him a call.
Today he welcomes Heather "Digby" Parton of Salon to the show to talk about Congress in the new year and what Democrats need to do. Dara Lind of Vox speaks with Joe about Jeff Sessions, immigration issues and the Justice Department. Plus, Shannon Minter, Legal Director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights discusses the latest on the transgender military ban.
