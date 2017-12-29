Joe Sudbay, a DC-based political
consultant with over twenty-five years of experience at both the state and
federal level, is sitting in for Michelangelo today and the rest of the week.
Joe has served as a Deputy Editor at AMERICAblog and AMERICAblog
Gay and in February 2009, he became the first blogger
credentialed to attend a presidential news conference and was one of five
bloggers to conduct the first-ever sit-down interview with President Obama. In
his non-blogging time, Joe works with nonprofit organizations, companies, and
campaigns, primarily designing and implementing strategies for dealing with the
social networking and online world. He's got some great things planned for the
day so be sure to tune in and give him a call.
Sam Singyangwe, policy analyst and data scientist with Our States, an initiative of Stay Woke that connects communities to actionable information and tools to reject the Trump / GOP agenda in every state and protect communities from harm.
Reyna Montoya, founder of AlientoAZ, an organization creating art healing, organizing youth and engaging allies to develop a pipeline of today’s and tomorrow’s undocumented and immigrant leaders.
Pam Spaulding, LGBT blogging legend, award-winning journalist and former editor and publisher of Pam’s House Blend.
