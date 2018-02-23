We are broadcasting live from CPAC 2018.
Tune in to hear Michelangelo Signorile and co-host Adele Stan of The American Prospect share first-hand accounts of the conference and special interviews.
Guests include Ben Jacobs of The Guardian and Caleb Ecarma of Mediaite.com.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, February 23, 2018
Live from CPAC--The Signorile Show!
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:09 PM
