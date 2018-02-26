Monday, February 26, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—a growing push for gun reform, a guilty plea from Trump’s campaign aid, and the annual CPAC conference. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

In a rare break from the fanfare and praise for Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this past week, on Saturday, the crowd erupted into boos whenpanelist Mona Charen criticized Trump, CPAC and where the conservative movement was headed. Syndicated columnist and a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, Mona Charen, is a lifelong conservative who joins me on the show to talk about her experience and calls for reform.

Since the Florida school shooting, activists and consumers have put new pressure companies that do business with the NRA. Several companies have already cut ties with the controversial organization and grassroots campaigns are pushing other companies to do the same. Deputy Director for the Center for American Progress Action Fund Igor Volsky joins me on the show today to discuss the movement and the impact it could have. 


