skip to main |
skip to sidebar
Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—a growing
push for gun reform, a guilty plea from Trump’s campaign aid, and the annual
CPAC conference. John returns to the
show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs
correspondent, a contributing writer for The
Progressive and In These Times
and the associate editor of The Capital
Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
In a rare break from
the fanfare and praise for Trump at the Conservative Political Action
Conference (CPAC) this past week, on Saturday, the crowd erupted into boos whenpanelist Mona Charen criticized Trump, CPAC and where the conservative movement
was headed. Syndicated columnist and a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public
Policy Center, Mona Charen, is a
lifelong conservative who joins me on the show to talk about her experience and
calls for reform.
Since the Florida
school shooting, activists and consumers have put new pressure companies that
do business with the NRA. Several companies have already cut ties with the
controversial organization and grassroots campaigns are pushing other companies
to do the same. Deputy Director for the Center for American Progress Action
Fund Igor Volsky joins me on the
show today to discuss the movement and the impact it could have.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|