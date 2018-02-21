skip to main |
On Friday, Robert
Mueller indicted 13 Russians tied to the Russian troll factory called the
Internet Research Agency. Crimes included criminal conspiracy to defraud the
US, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, and five counts of
aggravated identity theft. Trump argued that the indictments show he was not
involved in any Russian collusion, but a closer look at the indictments reveals
insights into the FBI Special Counsel’s larger Russia investigation and what
could come next. Independent journalist, national security expert and the force
behind the blog emptywheel, Marcy Wheeler, joins me today to break
down the latest security news.
So much happening in the world of politics this week, what the horrific Florida
school shooting, 13 indictments in the Mueller investigation and a new
redistricting map in Pennsylvania. Helping us to make some sense of it all
is Michele Jawando, Vice President of legal progress at the Centerfor American Progress, and don’t forget to check out THINKING CAP, the podcast
she does every Thursday with our friend Igor Volsky!
