Wednesday, February 21, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

On Friday, Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russians tied to the Russian troll factory called the Internet Research Agency. Crimes included criminal conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, and five counts of aggravated identity theft. Trump argued that the indictments show he was not involved in any Russian collusion, but a closer look at the indictments reveals insights into the FBI Special Counsel’s larger Russia investigation and what could come next. Independent journalist, national security expert and the force behind the blog emptywheel, Marcy Wheeler, joins me today to break down the latest security news.

So much happening in the world of politics this week, what the horrific Florida school shooting, 13 indictments in the Mueller investigation and a new redistricting map in Pennsylvania.  Helping us to make some sense of it all is Michele Jawando, Vice President of legal progress at the Centerfor American Progress, and don’t forget to check out THINKING CAP, the podcast she does every Thursday with our friend Igor Volsky! 


