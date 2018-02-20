Tuesday, February 20, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

With less than two weeks until DACA expires, 1.8 million young immigrants have become hostage to Capitol Hill’s political debates. The government shutdown twice as immigration policy battles swirled, but congress failed to resolve the issue. Digital Campaigns Manager for America’s Voice and America’s Voice Education Fund Juan Escalante has been following the issues closely, both as an advocate and as a DACA beneficiary himself. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—the horrific Florida school shooting, 13 indictments in the Mueller investigation and Trump’s latest Twitter outbursts.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

