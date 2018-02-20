skip to main |
With less than two
weeks until DACA expires, 1.8 million young immigrants have become hostage to
Capitol Hill’s political debates. The government shutdown twice as immigration
policy battles swirled, but congress failed to resolve the issue. Digital
Campaigns Manager for America’s Voice and America’s Voice Education Fund Juan Escalante has been following the
issues closely, both as an advocate and as a DACA beneficiary himself. He joins
me on the show today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—the
horrific Florida school shooting, 13 indictments in the Mueller investigation
and Trump’s latest Twitter outbursts.
John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole
lot more, John is The Nation’s
national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These
Times and the associate editor of The
Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
