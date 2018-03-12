Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, March 12, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Oregon became the first state in the nation to pass gun law reforms after the tragic Florida high school shooting. The new law, HB4145, strengthens the prohibition of domestic abusers and stalkers from buying and keeping guns Governor Kate Brown joins me on the show to discuss this historic legislation and more from Oregon.
Trump began the year by insulting Kim Jong Un and bragging about his own nuclear capabilities. Now, Trump announced that he's willing to meet with North Korea for disarmament talks. Senior fellow for National Security at the Center for American Progress Ken Gude joins me on the show to discuss the latest, plus the Mueller probe's reach into Quatar.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the White House’s push to arm teachers, Stormy Daniels suing to break her silence and Trump’s tirade of remarks aimed at Rep. Maxine Waters. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more.
