Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Political commentary since the 2016 election has often overlooked a key group of voters—those who voted for Obama in 2012 but didn’t show up in 2016. New research examines this group of disaffected voters in more depth. Co-founder of Data for Progress Sean McElwee along with three political scientists wrote about “The Missing Obama Millions” for The New York Times. He joins me today to talk about the research findings and what they can tell us about elections and voting.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, the NRA is suing Florida over the state’s new gun law, Jeff Sessions is attacking sanctuary cities, and Stormy Daniels is suing Trump over their hush money agreement. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
