Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Last night Democrat Conor Lamb won the special election for Pennsylvania District 18 in a deeply red part of the state. Lamb pulled out the victory despite being outspent by millions and facing an opponent, Republican Rick Saccone, backed by Trump. Political Director of Daily Kos and Publisher of Daily Kos Elections David Nir joins me to discuss last night’s blue victory and upcoming elections to watch.
Trump’s pick for CIA director, Gina Haspel, has a history of torturing of terror suspects at secret prisons after 9/11 and working to cover up the evidence. As the Senate prepares to vote on her nomination, information about her record and questions about her fitness for the office are rising. Deputy Director of the ACLU Washington Legislative Office Chris Anders joins me today to talk about Haspel’s involvement with torture and more.
A new study by three MIT scholars has found that false news spreads more rapidly on the social network Twitter than real news does — and by a substantial margin. The researchers analyzed millions of Tweets over a span of years to discover the way falsehoods radiate through the social network. David Austin Professor of Management at MIT Sloan School of Management Sinan Aral co-wrote the study and joins me today to discuss the findings and their ramifications.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:11 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|