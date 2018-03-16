skip to main |
Mike Rogers, activist, blogger, Vice Chairman of Raw Story, and Executive Director of LGBT Netroots Connect, is guest hosting for Michelangelo today. He has got some great stuff planned for the show, so be sure to tune in and give him a call! You can also follow Mike on twitter.
On today's show, Mike welcomes:
California attorney, author and activist Christine Pelosi of We Said Enough talks about the latest with the #MeToo movement, plus Russian election interference.
