Monday, March 19, 2018
Trump fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Saturday, and then turned his Twitter rage to special prosecutor Robert Mueller. Trump’s efforts to disparage and dismantle the investigation have become increasingly public, and, perhaps, revealing. Senior fellow at the Center for American Progress Action Fund Ian Millhiser joins me on the show today to make sense of the latest news on Trump, the Russia investigation and more.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from Trump firing FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, Mike Pompeo is set to replace Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, and longtime progressive Congresswoman Louise Slaughter passed away. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
