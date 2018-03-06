Tuesday, March 06, 2018

Trump campaigned on restricting immigration, and in his first year he’s ended temporary protected status, reduced the flow of refugees, and pushed for more anti-immigrant laws. Trump won election handily in Moore County, TX, but the local meatpacking plant is having even more trouble filling jobs under his administration. As few citizens want meatpacking jobs, the plant continues to rely on immigrant labor. Washington Post national security correspondent Nick Miroff examined the situation in Texas and joins me on the show today to talk all about it.


Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from former Trump aide Sam Nunberg’s media meltdown, to Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach going to trial, to progress for transgender rights. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

