Trump campaigned on
restricting immigration, and in his first year he’s ended temporary protected
status, reduced the flow of refugees, and pushed for more anti-immigrant laws. Trump
won election handily in Moore County, TX, but the local meatpacking plant is
having even more trouble filling jobs under his administration. As few citizens
want meatpacking jobs, the plant continues to rely on immigrant labor. Washington Post national security
correspondent Nick Miroff examined
the situation in Texas and joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from
former Trump aide Sam Nunberg’s media meltdown, to Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach going to trial, to progress for
transgender rights. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about
these issues and so much more.
