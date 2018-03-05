Monday, March 05, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

New Hope, Texas, Mayor Jess Herbst hopes to become the first transgender elected official in Texas. Herbst became the sitting mayor of the small town in 2016 while serving as alderman. She announced her transition from male to female to the public last year and is now running for election on May 5th. She joins me on the show today to talk about the race and local Texas politics.
A member of the notorious white supremacist group, Atomwaffen, allegedly murdered a gay, Jewish college kid, Blaze Bernstein, in January. A new investigation into the hate groups’ chat logs reveals how the Atomwaffen members celebrated Bernstein’s death and discussed the group’s secrecy. ProPublica staff reporter A.C. Thompson joins me on the show today to talk about his reporting and what he and his colleagues learned about the white supremacist group.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:52 PM



