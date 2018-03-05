New Hope, Texas, Mayor Jess Herbst hopes to become the
first transgender elected official in Texas. Herbst became the sitting mayor of
the small town in 2016 while serving as alderman. She announced her transition
from male to female to the public last year and is now running for election on
May 5th. She joins me on the show today to talk about the race and
local Texas politics.
A member of the
notorious white supremacist group, Atomwaffen, allegedly murdered a gay, Jewish
college kid, Blaze Bernstein, in January. A new investigation into the hate
groups’ chat logs reveals how the Atomwaffen members celebrated Bernstein’s
death and discussed the group’s secrecy. ProPublica
staff reporter A.C. Thompson
joins me on the show today to talk about his reporting and what he and his
colleagues learned about the white supremacist group.
