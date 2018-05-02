Wednesday, May 02, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

The Trump administration has repeatedly persecuted transgender rights since the president first got into office. A trove of new documents shed some light on the otherwise murky closed-door dealings that brought about the transgender military ban. LGBTQ Editor at ThinkProgress Zack Ford joins me today to share his findings and talk about the latest news on the ban.

From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on the lawsuit against DACA, a call to end ICE's policy of detaining pregnant women, and more. 

Plus, Mark Thompson of Make It Plain on SiriusXM Progress (6amET - 9amET) stops by to talk about Kanye West's shocking remarks about slavery.

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:40 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 