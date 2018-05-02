skip to main |
skip to sidebar
The Trump
administration has repeatedly persecuted transgender rights since the president
first got into office. A trove of new documents shed some light on the
otherwise murky closed-door dealings that brought about the transgender
military ban. LGBTQ Editor at ThinkProgress Zack Ford joins me today to share
his findings and talk about the latest news on the ban.
From Capitol Hill to
the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and
politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest
immigration news on the lawsuit against DACA, a call to end ICE's policy of
detaining pregnant women, and more.
Plus, Mark Thompson of Make It Plain on SiriusXM Progress (6amET - 9amET) stops by to talk about Kanye West's shocking remarks about slavery.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|