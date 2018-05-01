Tuesday, May 01, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—the White House Correspondents’ Dinner sparked controversy, the Senate approved Mike Pompeo for Secretary of State and Mueller’s questions for Trump have been released.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened—Florida’s voting rights faced a setback, the Trump administration renews its attacks on transgender rights and Mueller’s questions for Trump were released. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:23 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 