Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—the White
House Correspondents’ Dinner sparked controversy, the Senate approved Mike
Pompeo for Secretary of State and Mueller’s questions for Trump have been
released. John returns to the show today
to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer
for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor
of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper
in Madison, Wisconsin.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|