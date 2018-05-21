Monday, May 21, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Today, the Supreme Court’s ruled that companies can use arbitration clauses to block employees from banding together in class action suits. Today’s opinion resolved three cases that were argued together on the first day of the term: Epic Systems Corp. v. Lewis, Ernst & Young LLP v. Morris and National Labor Relations Board v. Murphy Oil USA. In the 5-4 decision written by Justice Gorsuch, the court ruled in favor of employers forcing employees to sign away many of their rights to sue their employers. Editor of ThinkProgress Justice, Ian Millhiser, joins me to breakdown what the decision means for millions of American workers.


Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—another horrific school shooting, the Supreme Court ruling in favor of employers over workers in arbitration cases, and Trump’s latest Twitter storm about the Russia investigation.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:35 PM



