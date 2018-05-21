Today, the Supreme
Court’s ruled that companies can use arbitration clauses to block employees
from banding together in class action suits. Today’s opinion resolved three
cases that were argued together on the first day of the term: Epic Systems Corp. v. Lewis, Ernst &
Young LLP v. Morris and National Labor Relations Board v. Murphy Oil USA.
In the 5-4 decision written by Justice Gorsuch, the court ruled in favor of
employers forcing employees to sign away many of their rights to sue their
employers. Editor of ThinkProgress Justice, Ian Millhiser, joins me
to breakdown what the decision means for millions of American workers.
