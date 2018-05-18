skip to main |
A new book exposes a
government-run program that detained and harmed tens of thousands of women
suspected to be prostitutes without due process. From the 1910s to the 1950s,
the “American Plan” sought to rid the country of venereal disease and women of
loose moral character through forced medical tests, detentions and dangerous
treatments. Starting with the story of one brave woman subjected to this
horror, author Scott Stern wrote The Trials of Nina McCall: Sex,Surveillance, and the Decades-Long Government Plan to Imprison"Promiscuous" Women.
He joins me on the show today to talk all about the book and this often
forgotten shame in American history.
This sure has been
another crazy week in politics what with new reflections on the Mueller
investigation one year later, another horrific school shooting leaving at least
eight dead, and the deadly opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week
in politics is Eleanor Clift the
Washington correspondent for The DailyBeast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and
culture.
