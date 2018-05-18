Friday, May 18, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

A new book exposes a government-run program that detained and harmed tens of thousands of women suspected to be prostitutes without due process. From the 1910s to the 1950s, the “American Plan” sought to rid the country of venereal disease and women of loose moral character through forced medical tests, detentions and dangerous treatments. Starting with the story of one brave woman subjected to this horror, author Scott Stern wrote The Trials of Nina McCall: Sex,Surveillance, and the Decades-Long Government Plan to Imprison"Promiscuous" Women. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the book and this often forgotten shame in American history.

This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with new reflections on the Mueller investigation one year later, another horrific school shooting leaving at least eight dead, and the deadly opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The DailyBeast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.  

