Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
After the horrific Parkland, Florida, shooting Bank of America announced that it would stop financing companies that make military-style assault weapons for civilian use. But, Bank of America is still providing critical financing to Remington, the maker of the assault-style rifle used in mass murders, including the Santa Fe, Texas, shooting. The organization GunsDown is working to hold Bank of America accountable. Guns Down founder Igor Volsky joins me on the show today to talk all about their campaign.
So much happening in the world of politics this week, what with last night’s Georgia Primary Election, Trump’s attempts to thwart the Mueller investigation, and another horrific school shooting. Helping us to make some sense of it all is Michele Jawando, Vice President of legal progress at the Centerfor American Progress, and don’t forget to check out THINKING CAP, the podcast she does every Thursday with our friend Igor Volsky!
