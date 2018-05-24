Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, May 24, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices.
After 20 years, the hit sitcom Roseanne returned to primetime TV and earned top ratings. Since the show first went off the air, its title character and creator went from a one-time Green Party presidential candidate turned alt-right conspiracy theorist and Trump supporter. Political controversies and story lines have been central to the show, whether or not they are fully resolved by the end of a 30-minute episode. Senior entertainment reporter at The Daily Beast Kevin Fallon joins me on the show today to assess the season and its impact on entertainment.
